(Don't watch if you're squeamish) – Rapper #TraeThaTruth squeezes out a bullet that's been lodged in his arm for years A video posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jan 18, 2017 at 3:17pm PST

This bullet has been in Trae Tha Truth’s arm since he got caught in strip-club crossfire way back in 2012. He’s just now wiggling it out of him after all this time.

He’s definitely made of some tough stuff…but it miiiiiiight be a good idea to ring up the doctor for that open wound it left behind…

Instagram