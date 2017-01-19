Bittersweet Bye-Bye: FLOTUS Michelle Obama Takes One Last Regal Walk Through The Halls Of The White House [Video]

As the Obamas pack their things and gear up to pass the torch over to our new Cheeto-In-Cheif, the first lady decided to share a glimpse into how she’s spending her final moments as FLOTUS.

We’re definitely going to miss this era of class, grace, and sense exiting the oval office. Michelle also shared her heartfelt final message to all of us as first lady:

Being your First Lady has been the honor of a lifetime. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. -mo pic.twitter.com/pahEydkZ5Z — The First Lady (@FLOTUS) January 19, 2017

MAN, we’re going to miss this family!

