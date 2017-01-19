Bittersweet Bye-Bye: FLOTUS Michelle Obama Takes One Last Regal Walk Through The Halls Of The White House [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
As the Obamas pack their things and gear up to pass the torch over to our new Cheeto-In-Cheif, the first lady decided to share a glimpse into how she’s spending her final moments as FLOTUS.
We’re definitely going to miss this era of class, grace, and sense exiting the oval office. Michelle also shared her heartfelt final message to all of us as first lady:
MAN, we’re going to miss this family!