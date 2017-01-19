Shots Fired: Ray-J & Princess On Kanye West’s Famous Video “Disgusting & Tasteless” [Video]

Ray-J & Princess went on BBC Radio and talked about being featured in Kanye’s “Famous” video. Wondering why it’s ok for Yeezy to talk about it, but not them, Princess says “if you are about that life, then don’t stop him from making his money.” Sticking up for her man, she also said “it’s disgusting and tasteless” of Ye to feature her husband.

Ray says Brandy is friends with Yeezy and the situation makes it kind of “weird.”Saying that Ray was blackballed out of music and it’s not fair, the couple both blame the blackballing on Kanye and not Kim Kardashian.