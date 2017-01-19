Black Ink Crew Premiere Ep.1 & 2: Fires, Fades, And Baes… O’Sh**! [Video]

Two episodes of #BIC aired last night and we must admit, by far the best start to this show we’ve ever seen. Teddy is now running one of the shops and the mess is starting to pile. Donna is back and goes to burn her new man’s clothes at his baby moms house, which leads to a fight. The new cast isn’t having it either and Tiffany Perez and Miss Kitty come to blows when she visits the shop.

Look, turn the pages and see all the mess for yourself.