Oklahoma State University Students Under Fire For MLK Day Blackface

- By Bossip Staff
screen-shot-2017-01-19-at-8-43-02-am

Oklahoma State University Students In Trouble For Blackface MLK Pic

A couple of ain’t isht Oklahoma State University students are in hot water after a racist photo of them wearing blackface to “celebrate” Martin Luther King Jr. Day was discovered by the school’s African-American Association.

Students have been outraged regarding the photo and contacted the university to do something about it…

screen-shot-2017-01-19-at-8-50-15-am

screen-shot-2017-01-19-at-8-45-28-am

The school has been sending this message about the racist pic:

screen-shot-2017-01-19-at-8-45-52-am

That ain’t enough!

screen-shot-2017-01-19-at-8-46-15-am

What do you think Oklahoma State University should do about the students?

