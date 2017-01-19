Oklahoma State University Students Under Fire For MLK Day Blackface

Oklahoma State University Students In Trouble For Blackface MLK Pic

A couple of ain’t isht Oklahoma State University students are in hot water after a racist photo of them wearing blackface to “celebrate” Martin Luther King Jr. Day was discovered by the school’s African-American Association.

What a shame that some Cowboys have exposed such an ugly side of themselves. OSU, what are you going to do? @okstate pic.twitter.com/RWG6bjX4gq — OKstate Afro-Am (@OSU_Afro_Am) January 17, 2017

Students have been outraged regarding the photo and contacted the university to do something about it…

The school has been sending this message about the racist pic:

That ain’t enough!

What do you think Oklahoma State University should do about the students?

