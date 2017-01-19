Oklahoma State University Students Under Fire For MLK Day Blackface
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Oklahoma State University Students In Trouble For Blackface MLK Pic
A couple of ain’t isht Oklahoma State University students are in hot water after a racist photo of them wearing blackface to “celebrate” Martin Luther King Jr. Day was discovered by the school’s African-American Association.
Students have been outraged regarding the photo and contacted the university to do something about it…
The school has been sending this message about the racist pic:
That ain’t enough!
What do you think Oklahoma State University should do about the students?