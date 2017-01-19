And Russell Wept: Did Future Pettily Send Baby Future A Falcons Jersey After Seahawks Loss?

Future Pettily Sent Baby Future A Falcons Jersey After Seahawks Loss

Did Future really send his son a box of Falcons jerseys??!

We previously reported that Atlanta Falcon’s official DJ, DJ Jay Envy, planned to only play songs by Mr.56 Nights just to get under Russell’s QB skin when the Seattle Seahawks played the team.

The Falcons later shut down the rumors but still allowed Future to stalk the sidelines during the game.

Fast forward to a 36-20 victory over the Seahawks and reports are swirling that the ATL rapper sent a box of kid-sized jerseys to the home of his ex to celebrate. According to Hollywood Life:

Future loves his Falcons and was so impressed with Matt Ryan’s performance that immediately after the game he sent several child size Ryan jerseys to Ciara and Russell’s for his son to wear,” the sources adds. “He doesn’t think it’s being petty. He plans on bringing Future Jr. to the next playoff game and wants his son to support the Falcons and be part of the winning squad with a phenomenal quarterback as they make a run for the Super Bowl.”

❤️ A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:05pm PST

We doubt Ciara is going to allow baby Future to run around the house wearing Falcons jerseys just to piss off Russell. But why would Future really send his son the apparel?

No Greater Blessing Than Having Family. We're Proud Of You @Dangerusswilson ❤ A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:26pm PST

Do you think Future will really take baby Future to the playoff game just to spite his step-dad? Sound off below.

