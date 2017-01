Teyana Taylor Brings Beach Body And Baby Junie To Miami

Okay Teyana… We seee you. The G.O.O.D music singer and her baby girl Junie were photographed frolicking on Miami Beach late Wednesday.

No that’s not Iman holding the baby. Teyana was with stylist EJ King and other members of her crew. That is a thong though that she’s wearing…

