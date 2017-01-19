Exclusive! Troy Ave Reacts To Taxstone Being Held Without Bail In T.I. Show Shooting

Rapper Speaks Out After Cops Nab Taxstone

Troy Ave said Taxstone’s arrest proves what he’s been saying all along – that he was a victim in the deadly shooting at a T.I. concert in New York last May.

“I view the charges brought today before the SDNY as a positive step in the direction of true justice for what occurred at Irving Plaza that night,” the Brooklyn rapper said in a statement through his lawyer, John B. Stella.

Troy is fighting attempted murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the gunplay, but the rapper insisted he was forced to defend himself after he watched his best friend get murdered right in front of him. A wounded Troy then wrestled the gun from the assailant, and the NYPD later released a video of Troy firing at an unknown person.

“As we have said since May 26, 2016, Roland Collins (Troy Ave) did not enter Irving Plaza with a handgun the night of the TI concert,” his lawyer Stella, said in a statement. “He was not responsible for the four shots fired inside the Green Room that took the life of his dear friend (Ronald) McPhatter, and caused injury to him and two other innocent bystanders.”

The feds arrested Taxstone on Martin Luther King Day after they said his DNA was found on the gun used that night. The internet raconteur later posted $500,000 bond and was ordered to house arrest until an eyewitness came forward and said Taxstone was the triggerman, according to Revolt. He has now been remanded without bail.

It’s unclear how or if Taxstone’s arrest will affect Troy’s current pending charges. He is due back in court on his charges next week.

If he’s convicted, Troy could get up to 40 years in state prison on just the attempted murder charge.