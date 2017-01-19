Where Is Dr. Sims??? K. Michelle Speaks On Her Wig-Snatching Side Chick

K. Michelle Speaks On Her Relationship With Melisia

K. Michelle has been gushing lately about her happy coupledom with Dr. Kastan Sims and recently announced that they’re engaged.

All the while she’s been flashing her ring from her doctor bae, she’s been seen on “K. Michelle My Life” with her self-proclaimed “side chick”, Melisia.

Melisia previously pushed K to confess that she’s a lesbian after she says they’ve continuously had sex.

Apparently the two of them had sex , this chick is hurt and wants to be with kmichelle 👀 #kmichelle #kmichellemylife A video posted by Rumors And TEA! We're Back! (@rumorsandtea) on Jan 17, 2017 at 8:37pm PST

And on the latest episode, Melisia was seen on the show snatching K. Michelle’s wig when she denied telling her she “loved her.”

Ooop!

K’s now speaking out on social media about the incident and she’s clearly in good spirits about it.

She also added that Melisia didn’t have to lose her friendship over the lesbian allegations.

What do YOU think about K. Michelle’s side chick??? Clearly Dr. Sims doesn’t mind…

