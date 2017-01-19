Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Eff With His Family Because His Family Doesn’t Eff With Olivia Munn

The Rift In Aaron Rodgers’ Family Is Over Distrust Of Olivia Munn

This weekend The Green Bay Packers will battle the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship game at the Georgia Dome. While there is plenty of talk about performance on the field, there is also talk surrounding Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ strained relationship with his family. The riff was first exposed by Rodgers’ brother who was a contestant on The Bachelorette.

Well, now we have more info on exactly what caused the family dissent, according to USMagazine:

Not so family-friendly after all. Aaron Rodgers’ family doesn’t quite get along with the NFL star’s girlfriend, Olivia Munn, a source tells Us Weekly — which may have led to the headline-making rift between Aaron and his family. “Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse,” a source exclusively tells Us. “When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.”

In addition, the couple wasn’t feeling Aaron’s dad airing out family business in the New York Times

“[They] don’t want this public,” the source told Us, confirming that the two-year rift is “over the actress.” In the Times interview, Ed spoke sparingly about his strained relationship with his son, only calling the situation “complicated” and noting that the family is “hoping for the best.”

Does Olivia Munn strike you as the shady type? I mean obviously she isn’t as good a actress as Aaron is a football player, but does she need a come up THAT bad?

