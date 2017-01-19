Exclusive: Damon Dash to Baby Mama – I Already Paid You $160K in Back Child Support, Demands Judge Shut Her Down!

“Family Therapy Star Said He’s Paid Up On Child Support For His Son

Damon Dash is blasting his baby mama’s attempt to shake him down for more than $160,000 in back child support for their 14-year-old son, because the former music mogul claimed he already paid her months ago.

Dash and a company, Kerison & Willougby Capital, have been involved in a nasty legal battle for years, where the business has been trying to collect on $406,000 that Dash owes them from a previous dispute. They sued in an attempt to have a judge order Dash’s 46.54% stake in a company he founded with his ex-wife Rachel Roy be sold off – and the profits used to pay off the debt he owes them.

Then in December, Dash’s baby mama, Cindy Morales, filed docs in the lawsuit explaining she seeks to intervene in hopes of the judge granting her a stake in the sale of Dash’s membership in the company.

Cindy explained she shares a 14-year-old son with Dash and he only pays child support sporadically through the New York State Support Collection unit, who garnish his wages. She said Dash was ordered to pay $5,417.50 a month in child support for a 2016 total of $65,010. However, he only paid $11,000 and is delinquent over $53,000.

Their son is now fourteen years old and will be attending college in four years, something she knows she will likely be paying all by herself, since she said Dash still owes her a total of $159,125.52 in back child support with interest and $19,640 in court ordered legal fees.

Then earlier this month, Dash fired back at his baby mama and demanding she not be allowed a cut of the sale. He explained his lawyer notified Cindy of the current case a while ago and she never took action until now.

Dash said she should be shut down by the judge for being untimely and trying to intervene in the case at the last minute. He also said her claims he’s behind in support to the tune of $160,000 are nonsense.

He said he paid $140,000 in 2014 and $40,000 in 2015, which made him current on his support for his son. However, he accused Cindy of not informing the Support Collection Unit of the payments, so he was never credited for them. Dash wants her claims to be thrown out and the judge to shut down his baby mama immediately.