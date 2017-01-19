Make America Date Again: Trump Singles Site Will Find The Misogynist Man Of Your Dreams
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
New Trump Dating Site Launches
Grab her by the dating profile!
Are you looking for love? Are you a Trump supporter? Well, there’s a place just for you! A new dating site called TrumpSingles.com has launched this week to help Trump fans find love in a racist place.
The single site claims to already have over 20,000 members who pay up to $19.95 a month to find someone who wants to make dating great again.
Check out the ridiculous dating site by clicking HERE.