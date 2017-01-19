Little Women ATL: The New Girl Confronts Minnie About Lying And They Almost Fight [Video]

On Little Women of ATL, Minnie came clean to the girls telling them she lied about her pregnancy. A new girl on the show named “Sam,” thinks Minnie is dishonest and not a good person so she decides to bring it up at Minnie’s birthday celebration. Sam talks about Minnies mugshot, her lying, and more which leads to threats and Sam being excused from the table. Pure cuteness, huh?

