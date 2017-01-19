Henry Louis Gates & PBS Present Epic 6-Hour Documentary On Africa’s Great Civilizations

Henry Louis Gates Creates 6 Hour Documentary On Africa’s Civilizations

Noted historian Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and PBS have teamed up for to present an epic 3-part documentary series titled “Africa’s Great Civilizations” premiering February 27, showing the incredible stories of little known African kingdoms reports Shadow And Act:

As of today’s announcement, we can’t say just how comprehensive the series will be, but here’s hoping that much will be covered during its 6-hour running time; there’s certainly much history to be uncovered. Here’s an official summary: “Henry Louis Gates, Jr. provides a new look from an African perspective at African history, traversing the dawn of mankind to the dawn of the 20th century. The series is a breathtaking and personal journey through history that includes evidence of the earliest human culture and art, arguably the world’s greatest ever civilizations and kingdoms, and some of the world’s earliest writing. Gates travels throughout the vast continent of Africa to discover the true majesty of its greatest civilizations and kingdoms.”

#AfricasCivilizationsPBS premieres February 27 on @PBS. Will you be watching? pic.twitter.com/zAQ60ctWRr — Henry Louis Gates Jr (@HenryLouisGates) January 16, 2017

