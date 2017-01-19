Race Matters: ESPN Commentator Says Venus Williams Put The “Gorilla Effect” On Opponent

- By Bossip Staff
Outrage Over Commentator Likening Venus Williams To Gorilla

Well folks, here we go again… Another day, another mindless comment in the sports world. This time Venus Williams was on the receiving end of some offensive comments during her second round match against Stefanie Voegele at the Australian Open when ESPN’s Doug Adler, described the pressure Williams was putting on Voegele as “the gorilla effect.” YIKES…

You can watch the action and hear the actual comment below:

As you can imagine there has been an outcry from people supporting Venus

Tennis writer Ben Rothberg also responded with outrage and was promptly TROLLED by someone FAR more racist than Adler.

