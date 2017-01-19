For The Fellas: Meet The UK’s Fun Bag-Flauntin’ Jamaican “Real Ting” Rapper Stefflon Don

Stefflon Don Is The UK’s Newest Potential Superstar

Fellas (and some of you ladies), da mandem affi know bout Stefflon Don. The colorful UK rapper with body for days has the skills to become something big across the pond AND in the states.

Her new mixtape, Real Ting, dropped last month just before the ball did.

The title track is getting MASSIVE play and it’s just a matter of time before she starts garnering comparisons to her stateside peers in Nicki Minaj and Young M.A.

If you’ve been listening to Jeremih’s Late Nights: Europe mixtape, then you’ve heard Steff’s rude gyal vocals on “London”.

" When Ur Girl Keeps Complaining About Her Weight n Ur Just Tiered Of Her Fu*kn Insecure Ass " 😩😂

A photo posted by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀👑DON👑 V – IV (@stefflondon) on

Flip it over to see more of Steff and be sure to keep an eye out for what she’s got comin’ next.

Image via Instagram

