For The Fellas: Meet The UK’s Fun Bag-Flauntin’ Jamaican “Real Ting” Rapper Stefflon Don

Stefflon Don Is The UK’s Newest Potential Superstar

Fellas (and some of you ladies), da mandem affi know bout Stefflon Don. The colorful UK rapper with body for days has the skills to become something big across the pond AND in the states.

" Real Ting " Lyrics— All di Pu$$¥ want is a new gear stick Yea i heard it all b4 still u niggaz aint shit Think u slik u aint gah hit this clit Only thing u might feel is nooki pon ur drop lip Dem seh dona How yuh have the people dem ah gwarn bad Badda dan a pack ah cigarette n dema tun mad Phone just a bling every minute u fi charge that ring ring ring ring yuh nuh call back I wont call back unless it money on the phone Money keeps me cuming like them cats by the stove OOUUU Money made me leave heffeny home Money turned me beast n made me send for bitches thrones #tsr #bet #Betcypher #instrumental #stefflondon #stefflondonvideos A video posted by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀👑DON👑 V – IV (@stefflondon) on Oct 9, 2016 at 8:58am PDT

Her new mixtape, Real Ting, dropped last month just before the ball did.

The title track is getting MASSIVE play and it’s just a matter of time before she starts garnering comparisons to her stateside peers in Nicki Minaj and Young M.A.

If you’ve been listening to Jeremih’s Late Nights: Europe mixtape, then you’ve heard Steff’s rude gyal vocals on “London”.

" When Ur Girl Keeps Complaining About Her Weight n Ur Just Tiered Of Her Fu*kn Insecure Ass " 😩😂 A photo posted by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀👑DON👑 V – IV (@stefflondon) on Oct 14, 2016 at 7:32am PDT

