Everyone Is Inconsolable About Today Being The Obamas’ Last Day In Office
By Bossip Staff
Barack And Michelle’s Last Day
January 19th, 2017. It’s a day marked on our calendars for a while now. That’s because it’s the last day Barack Obama is our president. And the last day of the Obamas in the White House. Regardless of who the next president is, this is an absolutely depressing fact. The world clearly knows this.
As we try to cope with what will happen tomorrow, let’s look at everyone’s reaction to this being the final day we can say our President is black.