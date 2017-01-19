Detox & Diarrhea: FitTea Diet Craze In Hot Water For Fake Weight Loss Claims

FitTea In Trouble For Weight Loss Claims And Paid Influencers

Have you tried FitTea?

The popular detox potion has recently come under scrutiny by the National Advertising Division or NAD for paying social media influencers and celebs to promote its products but failing to tell customers that they were PAID to do sell the products reports The Fashion Law:

FitTea, which the NAD began investigating last year after receiving complaints from consumers regarding its posting of disclosure-less endorsements and unsubstantiated health claims. Upon initiating an investigation of FitTea, NAD claims that the company modified its website to include the “#ad” disclosure on the paid-for Instagram endorsements, and vowed to require paid endorsers to disclose their connection to the company and to monitor posts to ensure compliance. “While the diet and exercise program that FitTea promotes to customers who purchase FitTea might result in weight loss or other weight-related health improvements, there was no evidence in the record that drinking FitTea by itself will boost metabolism, boost immunity, burn fat or otherwise result in weight loss.”

So you won’t get that beautiful DJ Khaled body by just slurping down the tea, folks…

