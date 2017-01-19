Warning: Graphic Footage Of School Shooting In Mexico Private School [Video]

A boy in a Monterey, Mexico private school shot his teacher and fellow students before turning the gun on himself. Federico Guevara Elizondo is the name of the 15-yr-old student who committed this heinous act of violence. Caught on a security camera, the boy opened fire in the classroom critically injuring 2 students and his 24-yr-old teacher, Cecilia Cristina Solís.

