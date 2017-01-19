God Is Good: A Gallery Of Plus Size Baddies To Get You Through The Day
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 20
❯
❮
Plus Size Baes
Twitter is a lovely place. It’s great for the accounts that lead us to glory. Our favorite account of the day? @ItsPlusSizeBaes. It highlights women who are technically plus size and absolutely beautiful.
We love seeing women of all shapes and sizes happy with their bodies and want to show how much joy they give us.So let’s look and admire the plus size baddies rocking our worlds.