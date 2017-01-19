WELP! Spike Lee Slams Chrisette Michele Over Trump Inauguration Performance

Do the right thing…

Spike Lee Disses Chrisette Michele

Spike Lee is NOT here for Chrisette Michelle’s confirmation of her Trump inauguration performance.

As previously reported Chrisette penned an open letter where she confirmed in a roundabout way that she’ll be taking the stage for Donald Trump’s Friday ceremony.



According to Spike Lee, that’s a shame and he’s cancelled plans to have her “Black Girl Magic” song in his new Netflix “She’s Gotta Have It” series.

WELP!

Fans have since attacked Spike for publicly shaming the singer, hit the flip.

