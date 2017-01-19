White Woman Who Shot & Killed “Bad Black” Kid For Walking By House Says “I’m Not Evil” [Video]

An obese Elisabeth Cannon was released on 12K bail after shooting and killing 15-year-old Vernon Marcus Jr on Monday in Georgia. Cannon says the boy and his friends threw rocks and caused “dings” to the outside of her home. The boy was walking past Cannon’s house when he was shot and killed.

At her arraignment, Cannon says the shooting was in self-defense and she is not an “evil person,” although she’s been known to talk about “bad blacks.” Witnesses and neighbors say Cannon has used “racial slurs” about black folks before. Cannon also said the bad black kids would “glare at her.” Right, sounds like a bullsh*t excuse to shoot a kid…but he’s black so we will see how this pans out.