Sista, No: Questlove Wants To Cut Chrisette Michele A Check NOT To Perform For Inauguration

Questlove Offers To Pay Chrisette Michele Not To Perform For Trump Inauguration

Chrisette Michele’s soul is smoldering after the tidal wave of backlash she is receiving for her decision to perform for Donald Trump’s inauguration tomorrow.

There is a debate raging on between those who feel like Chrisette is a cold sell-out for entertaining the Cheeto-in-Chief just to make a couple dollars…

Chrisette Michele after she seen that check for Donald Trump's Inauguration concert. 💵 pic.twitter.com/akQaGIoDzk — NUFF$AID (@nuffsaidNY) January 18, 2017

…and others who feel like “F**k it, get money, sis!”

Ain't none of y'all paying @ChrisetteM's bills so have a seat and mind your neck. — Blédakiss (@ChefRoble) January 18, 2017

Then there’s Questlove, who empathizes with Chrisette’s possible financial needs and would like to both help her and save her from herself.

I'd pay Chrisette to NOT perform 😔 — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) January 18, 2017

That’s a nice gesture, but the damage is already done. That money won’t make people forget that Chrisette agreed to be Donald’s singin’ lil “African-American”.

