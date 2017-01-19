Cop & Baby Momma Killer Markeith Loyd Goes On Obscene Rant In Court [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
As we told you yesterday, alleged Fla. murderer Markeith Loyd was captured. Appearing in court today for the first time, a beaten and battered Loyd went on a crazy cursing rant.
Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and a black Fla. police sergeant.
Markeith’s niece and ex-girlfriend were also in court charged with helping him. Turn the page to peep the womens first court showing.