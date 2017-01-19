Cop & Baby Momma Killer Markeith Loyd Goes On Obscene Rant In Court [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

As we told you yesterday, alleged Fla. murderer Markeith Loyd was captured. Appearing in court today for the first time, a beaten and battered Loyd went on a crazy cursing rant.

Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and a black Fla. police sergeant.

Markeith’s niece and ex-girlfriend were also in court charged with helping him. Turn the page to peep the womens first court showing.

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1440832/cop-baby-momma-killer-markeith-loyd-goes-on-obscene-rant-in-court-video/
PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Arrests, Babies, Baby Mama Drama

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus