Cop & Baby Momma Killer Markeith Loyd Goes On Obscene Rant In Court [Video]

As we told you yesterday, alleged Fla. murderer Markeith Loyd was captured. Appearing in court today for the first time, a beaten and battered Loyd went on a crazy cursing rant.

Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and a black Fla. police sergeant.

Markeith’s niece and ex-girlfriend were also in court charged with helping him. Turn the page to peep the womens first court showing.