Wah Di Bumboclaat??! Jamaican Caught With $70K Worth Of Cocaine In Beef Patty Box

Jamaican Woman Arrested With $70k Worth Of Cocaine In Beef Patty Box

A shady Jamaican woman was busted smuggling over $70,000 worth of yayo concealed in a box of beef patties at JFK reports NBC New York.

Officials at the airport opened the patty box and discovered 12 small packages containing a white powder that tested positive for crack cocaine.

Customs officers pulled the woman aside when she got to the airport with a box of what appeared to be Tastee brand Jamaican beef patties. The woman was arrested on a charge of importation of a controlled substance and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations. She faces federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted in federal court in Manhattan.

