Camilla Pointdexter Explains Why She’s Still Blasting Her Married Baby Daddy

Camilla Pointdexter Explains Blasting Donald Penn

Camilla Pointdexter is explaining why she went on that angry rant against her baby daddy. As previously reported the BGC 8 star went ALL the way off on Instagram on Oakland Raider Donald Penn.

According to Camilla Donald, who’s married, was “f*** and sucking and loving her” before he tried to paint her as golddigger.

Camilla now says her rant was just about Donald’s treatment of their baby. When a fan alleged that Camilla was “crazy” and is mad that she got played…

she clapped back and said the story was inaccurate. “It’s not about us anymore it’s about my child. F*** the love it’s about Dylan.”

