This Ayesha Curry Lookalike Who Got Body-Shamed On Twitter Is Beautiful

Hi haters…

Amanda Parker Responds To Being Body-Shamed On Twitter

A woman who looks strikingly like Ayesha Curry is making national headlines.

Over the weekend a picture of 22-year-old Amanda Parker went viral after a Twitter troll rudely dubbed her “AyEatcha Curry” because of her size.



Ayesha’s since clapped back and she’s recapping the cruel body-shaming with ESSENCE.

“I was a bit discouraged when I saw the post, and initially I was going to ignore it,” said Parker. “I saw the negative feedback he [the original poster] was getting and decided to stand up not only for myself but women of all sizes.”

Amanda’s since received tons of positive feedback from celebs including Ayesha Curry herself.

“I feel overwhelmed with the positive feedback from people like Ayesha Curry, Monica Brown, and Wayne Brady,” says Parker. “God is amazing! It’s nice to know that standing up for yourself against cyber bullying doesn’t go unnoticed.”



Nice try haters, Amanada’s beautiful.

