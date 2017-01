@chrisrock is better at taking selfies than I am. #hekilledit #aboutlastnight A photo posted by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on Oct 13, 2016 at 7:30am PDT

Padma Lakshmi Appears On New Episode Of “Hot Ones”

On the new episode of chicken-wing-and-hot-sauce interview show “Hot Ones”, Padma Lakshmi spouted off this doozy (at 8:20).

Whatever THAT means.

We’re sure there are some dirty Black men who wouldn’t mind being trapped inside Padma’s body too.

Flip it a few times to see more of Padma wearing less.

