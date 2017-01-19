#StopWhitePeople2k17: British MUA Blasted For This Racist Transformation

screen-shot-2017-01-19-at-3-40-37-pm

British Makeup Artist Blasted For Racist Blackface Transformation

A London-based makeup artist is being blasted back to hell for a blatantly racist blackface transformation.

Sara Rosenkilde, the tacky MUA, posted a new look on her popular page that was reposted by Queen of Blending on Twitter:

To add insult to injury, the ain’t isht artist added a prosthetic nose.

Please #StopWhitePeople2k17:

Sara has since made her IG account private and deactivated her Twitter after the racist photo went viral:

screen-shot-2017-01-19-at-3-46-05-pm

How the entire blackface hell did she think this was okay?!

Twitter/IG

