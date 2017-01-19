StopWhitePeople2k17: British MUA Blasted For This Racist Transformation

British Makeup Artist Blasted For Racist Blackface Transformation

A London-based makeup artist is being blasted back to hell for a blatantly racist blackface transformation.

Sara Rosenkilde, the tacky MUA, posted a new look on her popular page that was reposted by Queen of Blending on Twitter:

To add insult to injury, the ain’t isht artist added a prosthetic nose.

@queenofblending hunny, it's 2017. let's allow poc to represent themselves bc they actually HAVE this culture/history. this is just ugly. — jess (@jessss_ss) January 19, 2017

Please report as spam https://t.co/t4g26HRgaD — Errbody Big Brother (@BarackOMamba) January 19, 2017

Please #StopWhitePeople2k17:

she deactivated. her @ used to be @saramariarosenkilde. do y'all thang. https://t.co/cQTN1FKMah — angham (@gIowcherry) January 19, 2017

In case anyone missed the watermark, this disgusting example of blackface was done by Sara Rosenkilde (insta:saramariarosenkilde) https://t.co/D8dkwMVlfp — 👿 (@MissRBF) January 19, 2017

Sara has since made her IG account private and deactivated her Twitter after the racist photo went viral:

How the entire blackface hell did she think this was okay?!

Twitter/IG