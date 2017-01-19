Bigoted Shutterbug: Chrissy Teigen Fumes Over Racist Paparazzi Question About “Monkey” John Legend

Paparazzi Pisses Off Chrissy Teigen With Racist Question About John Legend

Chrissy Teigen loves her husband and don’t you ever f**king forget it.

The model mommy took to Twitter to vent about an incident she and John Legend had at LAX with a shock-photog paparazzi asking racist questions about Blacks and Jews:

Paparazzi at JFK just asked me "if we evolved from monkeys, why is John Legend still around?" – and people wonder why celebs lose it in pics — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017

Chrissy was ready to flip out but she ain’t ’bout that lawsuit life:

Nah. They live for that photo and lawsuit. https://t.co/EE6DlhnjfJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017

Also, john is right next to me. The balls. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017

As for the comments about our yarmukle-rockin’ brothers and sisters:

He also went from "what's an easy recipe to make at home" to "if a Jew were a vampire, would he still be afraid of crosses?" — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017

Sounds like Chrissy is more upset about it than ol’ John-John.

Image via WENN