Bigoted Shutterbug: Chrissy Teigen Fumes Over Racist Paparazzi Question About “Monkey” John Legend
- By Bossip Staff
Paparazzi Pisses Off Chrissy Teigen With Racist Question About John Legend
Chrissy Teigen loves her husband and don’t you ever f**king forget it.
The model mommy took to Twitter to vent about an incident she and John Legend had at LAX with a shock-photog paparazzi asking racist questions about Blacks and Jews:
Chrissy was ready to flip out but she ain’t ’bout that lawsuit life:
As for the comments about our yarmukle-rockin’ brothers and sisters:
Sounds like Chrissy is more upset about it than ol’ John-John.
Image via WENN