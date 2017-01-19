Bigoted Shutterbug: Chrissy Teigen Fumes Over Racist Paparazzi Question About “Monkey” John Legend

- By Bossip Staff
Paparazzi Pisses Off Chrissy Teigen With Racist Question About John Legend

Chrissy Teigen loves her husband and don’t you ever f**king forget it.

The model mommy took to Twitter to vent about an incident she and John Legend had at LAX with a shock-photog paparazzi asking racist questions about Blacks and Jews:

Chrissy was ready to flip out but she ain’t ’bout that lawsuit life:

As for the comments about our yarmukle-rockin’ brothers and sisters:

Sounds like Chrissy is more upset about it than ol’ John-John.

Image via WENN

