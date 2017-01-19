Amber Rose Reacts After Being Blasted For Hanging Up On Sex Abuse Survivor

Beautiful @Dream 💕#AuntieMuva A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 18, 2017 at 8:52pm PST

No Mula For Poor Muva! Amber Rose Says Slut Walk Makes No Money

Amber Rose posted an adorable photo with Rob and Chyna’s beautiful baby girl Dream on Wednesday, but Amber’s evening with Dream’s mom Blac Chyna was probably more eventful than either of them expected. During a LIVE session on Instagram where the ladies fielded “Confession” calls from listeners, one of the calls ended up being more than what they bargained for — and the ladies ended up hanging up on a listener who confessed to being molested. This sparked a huge outcry on social media, with many folks calling Amber a fraud for not being the advocate for women that she’s claimed to be.

Well… Y’all know Muva isn’t afraid to address criticism head on. She posted two of the negative comments she received on her IG

Along with her “explanation”

Do you think her answer is acceptable? Also is anyone surprised that Slutwalk isn’t profitable for her?

