Trump Advisor Being Sued For Hiring People To Discriminate Against Black People [Video]

According to three lawsuits reviewed by the Daily News, employees at ECI have on Cordish’s orders routinely discriminated against black guests at a shopping and entertainment center that the company owns in Kansas City, Missouri. The so-called “Power and Light District” is a half-million square-foot mall complete with nightclubs, bars and shops. The location opened in 2007 after Cordish teamed up with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, a fellow real estate developer who will also join the President-elect’s administration as a White House advisor.

But the “Light District” has a dark repute among Kansas City’s black community, who refer to it as the “Power and White District,” according to at least two separate suits. A suit filed in 2014 claims Dante Combs and Adam Williams, who are black, were harassed and beaten up by white men hired by ECI to “lighten up” its “District” locations as part of an effort to keep African-Americans out. ECI won a preliminary ruling in a federal district court, but Combs and Williams are pursuing an appeal in the decision.

Nonetheless, Christina Martinez, a former manager at a “District” club, claimed in court testimony that she heard Reed Cordish himself on multiple occasions use code words such as “urbans” to refer to African-Americans. Employees were encouraged to use the code to exclude black customers, she said. ECI’s vice president Jake Miller allegedly “did not want any African-Americans” at the clubs either, Martinez continued, adding that she once saw him pick up a DJ’s microphone and exclaim, “Get that f—–g n—-r music off here.” In an allegedly blatant attempt to purge its clubs of black patrons, Martinez claimed Cordish’s company would employ so-called “rabbits.” “A ‘rabbit’ was a white kid who got free drinks to go around the District, do whatever he wanted, so long as he singled out blacks and started confrontations with them,” Martinez testified. Thomas Alexitch, a self-described “rabbit,” corroborated those allegations in a sworn affidavit.

