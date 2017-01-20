Trump Supporters Banned From Using White Supremacist Hand Gestures At Inauguration Event

Nazi Salute Formally Banned From Trump Celebration

Some of Trump’s biggest backers are coming together to celebrate their new president the eve before his inauguration…but needed to set a few ground rules on just how blatantly racist they’re allowed to be before getting the party started.

The “ultra-conservative” group made sure to note that “extreme” gestures such as the Nazi salute won’t be tolerated at the event. The fact that this has to be said…

Via TMZ:

Mike Cernovich — a member of ultra conservative group MAGA3X — tells TMZ he and his fellow “deplorables” are banning Nazi salutes and any other racist innuendo at Thursday night’s event inside the National Press Club. By the way, they’ve dubbed it the DeploraBall themselves. Mike tells us his group is making a point to separate from the extreme alt-right groups, some of which have invoked Nazi sentiments to salute Trump. He says security’s going to be tight with 12 guards, because they’re expecting some party crashers, but they have plans to deter them.

Of course, with no cameras around and members of the press denied access to the event…we’ll just have to take their word for it.