One Dance: Donald Trump Allegedly Plans To Hit A Twirl With Caitlyn Jenner At The Inauguration Ball To Prove He’s Down For LGBTQ

Donald Trump Planning To Dance With Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner may not be about to take off what she’s got on the pages of any magazines anytime soon…but she may just break the internet this weekend with a twirl around the dancefloor.

Apparently, Trump is thinking of asking for Caitlyn’s hand in a celebratory dance during the Inauguration proceedings on Jan 20. He wants to send a message to Caitlyn’s community (LGBTQ people) and let them know he cares [insert eye-roll here] through the gesture.

According to Page Six, Trump’s advisers think it’s a brilliant idea…and Caitlyn’s people don’t seem to mind the thought either.

“It’s a brilliant idea,” a member of the incoming administration told me. Besides mollifying the LGBTQ community — wary of conservative Republicans in general, and of Trump in particular — dancing with Jenner could mend fences within the party. “Time heals all wounds,” one GOPer pointed out. Bruce Jenner was a stalwart Republican long before the parent of six (10 if you count stepkids) transitioned into Caitlyn. “The image of Trump dancing with Caitlyn would send a strong message that he supports gay rights and trans rights,” the Republican said. “A picture is worth a thousand tweets.” Jenner’s publicist said, “Can’t deal in hypotheticals. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Sounds like this cha-cha is definitely going to happen. What it will ultimately change remains to be seen…

