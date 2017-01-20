Cuba Gooding, Jr. Finally Files For Divorce After Two Years Of Swirly Separation

Cuba Gooding, Jr. Files For Divorce

Cuba Gooding, Jr. may have taken his sweet time when it comes to his separation from his wife, but it seems he’s finally put his foot down.

If you’ll recall, Cuba’s wife of over 20 years Sara Gooding filed separation documents back in 2014. Cuba never bothered responding and we assume the two have just lived separate lives ever since.

But today, Cuba finally responded to the separation, with a petition of divorce. According to TMZ, the chicken-bucket-rocking star is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their 10-year-old daughter. He’s also offering spousal support for his longtime wife…so this isn’t exactly an ice-cold deal from the actor.

The only catch — if you see it that way — is that Cuba only wants to split assets from before the time Sara filed for the initial separation. That means all money he’s made since 2014…including all that “People vs. OJ Simpson” and “American Horror Story: Roanoke” money he’s made over the last year. That would be his and his only.

Doesn’t seem like a terrible deal. But do you think his wife with actually take it without a fight??

Splash/WENN