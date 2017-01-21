Maliah Michel’s New Vegan Body Is Setting Instagram On Fire

Maliah Michel’s Vegan Body

Maliah Michel has had one of the most legendarily thick bodies in stripper/model/IG bae history. Now she’s about 50 pounds lighter thanks to a vegan diet she’s all too proud of. While some who enjoy thickly thick Maliah may worry that this means she loses her curves. Nope. Plus if she’s going to continue making smoothies like this…

…then we have no problem supporting the movement. So sip your kale, spinach and berries while enjoying Miss New Booty Maliah.