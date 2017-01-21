Maliah Michel’s New Vegan Body Is Setting Instagram On Fire
Maliah Michel has had one of the most legendarily thick bodies in stripper/model/IG bae history. Now she’s about 50 pounds lighter thanks to a vegan diet she’s all too proud of. While some who enjoy thickly thick Maliah may worry that this means she loses her curves. Nope. Plus if she’s going to continue making smoothies like this…
I'm rough breville makes a good sturdy juicer. I kinda fell off have not worked out in a min so I'm back on it with my juice this is a lot of juice it's going to last me a couple days but for a personal size just use 2 Granny Smith apples 2 celery stalks 1/2 cucumber 1 cup cilantro 3 leaves kale 1/2 a lemon or lime it's my fav green juice #vegan #vegansaresexy #bodybymaliah💋 #handmadeproducts
…then we have no problem supporting the movement. So sip your kale, spinach and berries while enjoying Miss New Booty Maliah.