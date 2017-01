New Challenge Is Pure Joy

We all need a bit of a smile today. That’s why the #OptimisticChallenge is here. It was started by The Real Versace when he and his boys were dancing in the street.

2017 GOT ME FEELING LIKE 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/kWjQFjM0wD — JAY VERSACE (@tharealversace) January 13, 2017

Now it’s taken over. See which big music star continued the trend and more dances. As well as how happy people are to see it. Remember, they will never take away our joy.