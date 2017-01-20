Fresh Out The Closet: “Tuesday” Rapper iLoveMakonnen Announces That He Is Gay

iLoveMakonnen Comes Out The Closet As Gay

It’s 2017 and rappers can be anything they want to be, including homosexual.

Enter 1-hit wonder rapper iLoveMakonnen. The “Tuesday” rapper took to Twitter early this morning to announce to the world that he is gay and unbothered.

This news comes a little surprise to some who have long-ago judged the babyfaced and formerly portly Atlanta MC as “sweet”.

Caption this A photo posted by Red Dragon Makonnen (@ilovemakonnen) on Jan 6, 2017 at 9:07am PST

Pretty ironic timing on this revelation as today is beginning of Donald Trump’s Presidency (*vomits*) and his Vice-President, Mike Pence, is long-known for his belief in gay conversion therapy.

It will be interesting to see if other rappers find comfort in Makonnen’s free spirit.

Flip the page over to see what he had to say about his sexuality in 140-characters or less.

Image via Instagram