Roscoe Jr. Charged With Kidnapping After Lugging Baby Momma From Store! [Video]

A Cleveland man, 32-yr-old Rosco Hillard Jr., has a warrant out for his arrest for kidnapping after being caught on camera snatching his baby momma out of the liquor store and stuffing her into his whip like a pack of Newport Boxes. Roscoe is known for putting hands on family members. Back in 2005 he was sentenced to a 6-year bid and in 2011 did 2-years for assault, child endangerment, and domestic violence. The woman in the video has not been identified, but police say she is fine and confirmed being the mother of Roscoe’s child.

Word to the wise… If this woman is the same woman Roscoe already did time for, she needs to leave that crazy dude alone!