When The Modeling Checks Stop Coming In: Tyson Beckford Is A Chippendales Dancer

Tyson Beckford Is A Chippendales Dancer

Tyson Beckford might want to holla at Vivica A. Fox…

Beckford is taking it all off again for a check! The iconic chocolate model is taking another contract with the Chippendale Revue in Las Vegas.

The model performed with the stripping men last year and was brought back by popular demand by the group. Tyson’s Chippendales residency begins March 30, 2017 at the Rio All Suites and Casino Hotel.

Will you be checking him out in Sin City?

IG