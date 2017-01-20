When The Modeling Checks Stop Coming In: Tyson Beckford Is A Chippendales Dancer
Tyson Beckford might want to holla at Vivica A. Fox…
Beckford is taking it all off again for a check! The iconic chocolate model is taking another contract with the Chippendale Revue in Las Vegas.
The model performed with the stripping men last year and was brought back by popular demand by the group. Tyson’s Chippendales residency begins March 30, 2017 at the Rio All Suites and Casino Hotel.
He’s back! After hundreds of requests poured in begging for more #TysonBeckford, we’re giving you what you want. Starting March 30th, Tyson will be performing with your favorite men of @Chippendales! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The party starts at @RioVegas March 30th (Thurs—Sun performances)! 🙌 Grab your tickets now on Chippendales.com! #Chippendales #LasVegas
Will you be checking him out in Sin City?
IG