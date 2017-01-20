Poor Thang: Steve Harvey Is Sad Over Trump Backlash “A Lot Of Ya’ll Hurt Me”

Steve Harvey is sad!

The Uncle Tom host recently shared his feelings after he was dragged to tacky suit hell for meeting with Cheeto Mussolini at Trump Towers reports FOX News. Harvey recently defended why he chose to meet with PEETOUS Trump and called out some of his fans for turning on him:

“On a personal note, a lot of ya’ll hurt me,” he said on his radio show. “You really did. I didn’t expect the backlash to be so fierce.”

Harvey said he felt it was important to meet with the president-elect when asked.

“… I have an obligation to take a seat at the table when invited,” Harvey said. “Change can only happen if you sit at the table… If you’re not at the table you can’t even… suggest what we should be doing. Therefore, it was very important for me to take the meeting.”