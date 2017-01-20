Yara Shahidi Reportedly In Talks For ‘Blackish’ Spinoff

Someone we actually LOVE…

ABC Considering Yara Shahidi “Blackish Spinoff

Actress Yara Shahidi who hilariously plays Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross’ daughter on the show “Blackish” could be prepping for a HUGE opportunity.

There are currently rumors that her character Zoey will have a “Blackish” spinoff based on her college experience.

Deadline reports:

ABC is looking to spin off its acclaimed family comedy Black-ish. I’ve learned that the network is working with series creator/executive producer Kenya Barris and ABC Studios on the project, which would be toplined by Black-ish co-star Yara Shahidi and focus on her character Zoey Johnson in college. I hear the idea is for the potential new comedy series, created by Barris and former Black-ish showrunner Larry Wilmore, to be introduced as a backdoor pilot episode on Black-ish this spring. Sources stress that talks for the spinoff are still in very early stages, with no script and deals in place. Zoey — Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter — is a natural focal point for a new series as she is college-bound. This season, to bolster her applications, her dad got her an internship at Teen Vogue where she has excelled.

This is great news! We wish her much success.

