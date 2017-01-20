Do These Throwback Photos Of Kimmy Cakes And Nick Cannon Prove She Creeped On Him With Kanye?

#tbt Whoa!!! A photo posted by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Jan 19, 2017 at 11:54am PST

Nick Cannon Posts Photos Proving He Goes Way Back With Kim K And Kanye

Once upon a time, about a decade ago, Nick Cannon dated Kim Kardashian. Nick still has the evidence too — using Throwback Thursday as the perfect opportunity to post an old snap of himself with Kimmy Cakes, Paris Hilton and Lil Kim. Messy or nah?

#tbt Same Night!!! Could it have…. Nah!!! LOL A photo posted by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Jan 19, 2017 at 11:56am PST

Well it got a little messier cuz next Nick posted a shot with himself, Lil Kim and Kanye West from the same night with the caption:

Same Night!!! Could it have…. Nah!!! LOL

Just what do you think he’s suggesting? Seems like he’s being really messy. Nick definitely gives no fvcks…

