Do These Throwback Photos Of Kimmy Cakes And Nick Cannon Prove She Creeped On Him With Kanye?
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Nick Cannon Posts Photos Proving He Goes Way Back With Kim K And Kanye
Once upon a time, about a decade ago, Nick Cannon dated Kim Kardashian. Nick still has the evidence too — using Throwback Thursday as the perfect opportunity to post an old snap of himself with Kimmy Cakes, Paris Hilton and Lil Kim. Messy or nah?
Well it got a little messier cuz next Nick posted a shot with himself, Lil Kim and Kanye West from the same night with the caption:
Same Night!!! Could it have…. Nah!!! LOL
Just what do you think he’s suggesting? Seems like he’s being really messy. Nick definitely gives no fvcks…
Hit the flip to see who else Nick has old incriminating pics with!