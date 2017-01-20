You Won’t Believe Which RHOA Housewife Is Allegedly Making $1.5 Million This Season

Very rich…

Alleged RHOA Season 9 Salaries

Even after the departure of NeNe Leakes, its looks like the ladies of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” are still “very rich.”

A list has surfaced via OK! Magazine of the alleged salaries of the ladies of RHOA season 9.

There are some surprises along the way including the alleged highest paid housewife who makes a whopping $1.5 million compared to the alleged mere six-figure salary for one of the biggest stars in the season.

Hit the flip for the alleged salaries of the Real Housewives of Atlanta.