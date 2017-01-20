Nann Hoe: Trina Says THIS About Trick Daddy’s Angry Anti-Black Woman Rant

Trina Defends Trick Daddy’s Disgusting Black Woman Diss

Trina is STILL riding for Trick Daddy!

The Miami rapstress has come out to defend Trick Daddy’s disgusting anti-black woman rant. Trick recently made headlines for disparaging African American women after comparing them to women of other nationalities.

Watch the ignorant clip below in case you missed it:

PSA from #trickdaddy

These Spanish and these white h**s, they just started getting finer than a motherf***r. Y’all black hoes better tighten up. I’m telling you, tighten up. Y’all doing all that extra sh-t for nothing. You not achieving nothing, b***h. You get your a** done, your ti**ies done. You’re paying $150 to get your makeup done just to go to a local club, b***h. Tighten up, hoe. These Spanish and these white hoes getting very spiffy on y’all. They f**k around and learn how to fry chicken you hoes is useless.

Longtime Trick Daddy friend Trina sat down with The Breakfast Club and discussed the comments. Apparently, Trina doesn’t think Trick was too far off:

“There was a good and bad part to it. I feel like what he said wasn’t so bad. It’s a lot of women that need to get their self together,” replied Trina. “I think his choice of words of saying ‘black women’ and using a different race of women is what made it sound crazy.” She added, “We’re already in this big racial war. That was offensive to women. Me knowing him as a person – I think the choice of words was just Trick talking how Trick, but meaning it the way everybody perceived it.”

Do you think Trina should have defended Trick Daddy or just kept her mouth closed?

YT/IG