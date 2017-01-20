Pure Comedy: Melissa Harris-Perry’s Hilarious “Make That Pu**y Talk” Interview With Desus & Mero [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

desus-and-mero-melissa-harris-perry

Melissa Harris-Perry Appears On VICELAND’S Desus & Mero

We’ve been a fans of Melissa Harris-Perry and #Nerdland for quite some time and despite the fact that she was unceremoniously dismissed from MSNBC. That said, we had no idea that she was actually this down-to-Earth.

During her appearance on VICELAND’s Desus & Mero, MHP kept it super real in a way we didn’t even know she was capable of. We highly suggest that you take 7 minutes of your day to watch this interview. Television gold.

Tell the truth, you’re dying laughing right now, aren’t you?

Image via YouTube

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1441145/pure-comedy-melissa-harris-perrys-hilarious-make-that-puy-talk-interview-with-desus-mero-video-43081/
Categories: For Your Viewing Pleasure, News, Pure Comedy

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus