J.Lo Confirms She’s Been Doing THIS With Drake…. But Do Her Kids Approve Or Nah?

JLo FINALLY Talks Drake — After Introducing Him To Her Kids!

Jennifer Lopez is finally addressing those pesky rumors, but don’t get your hopes up too much.

During a TCA panel for her show “Shades Of Blue” J.Lo talked briefly to Entertainment Tonight about the pairing:

When asked about her new project with Drake, Lopez said, “He just asked me to do a song with him and that’s what we’ve been doing.” “We’ll see if it’s on his next album,” she continued, staying tight-lipped when asked about those romance rumors with the 30-year-old rapper.

Sooooo all this hanging out for a song that may or may not go on his next album. SMH…

Peep the video below:

LOL @ how cool she played it. ET definitely cheated with the way they asked the question though, they weren’t even TRYING to touch the romance rumor.

Speaking of which. There are new reports that the couple has taken things a step further and Drake has met J.Lo’s kids.

According to US Weekly reports:

“Drake has been hanging out at Jennifer’s new house in Bel Air. He has been there several times and is getting to know her kids.” “They all have a lot of fun together. Her kids really like him and they know all of his songs. They like having him around.” Drizzy “loves seeing Jennifer in ‘mom mode,’” the source adds. “When he goes to her house, they get away from work and just chill on the couch, make dinner and watch movies.”

Sounds like he’s in there like swimwear. Good thing the kids aren’t Meek Mill fans riiiiiight?

Hit the flip for some great moments from Jennifer’s People’s Choice Awards win when you continue.

WENN/Instagram