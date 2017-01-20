BlackGirlMagic: Malia Obama To Intern With Hollywood Superproducer Harvey Weinstein

Malia Obama is taking over Hollywood!

Obama’s eldest daughter will be working with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein this February before heading off to Harvard University in the fall. According to THR, Malia previously interned on the HBO series ‘Girls’ last summer and hopes to have a career in entertainment.

A source tells THR that Malia, 18, is expected to begin work in the New York office of The Weinstein Co. in February, after the now-former first family finishes a vacation in Palm Springs. Malia is set to attend Harvard University in the fall, after taking a year off following her graduation from high school last June.

This isn’t Malia’s first foray into Hollywood. In 2015, the Obamas’ daughter worked as an intern in New York on Lena Dunham’s HBO series Girls. She also spent time on the Los Angeles set of Halle Berry’s CBS drama series Extant.