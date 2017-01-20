Ricky Williams Racially Profiled Walking Around Town “Looks Like Ricky Williams” [Video]

Ricky Williams, the legendary Heisman Trophy winning Longhorn, was walking around Tyler, Texas when police stopped the brother and hemmed him up for a bit. Williams says he was racially profiled and looking at the video he seems about right.

TylerPaper:

“It was the middle of the day in the parking lot in the hotel,” Williams said. “They had me put my hands behind my back. They didn’t cuff me. They had me take everything out of my pockets and they started questioning me. I started to get upset. They told me to calm down. I said you don’t know what it’s like to be a black man, and it’s not the first time (police have stopped me for no reason).”

Naturally, Tyler police say there was supposedly a suspicious person in the area that “fit the description.”