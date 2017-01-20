R.I.P: Kylie Jenner Supports BFF Jordyn Woods Over Dad’s Devastating Death 2 Weeks After Cancer Diagnosis

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Jordyn Woods Father John Dies After Battling Cancer

We are so sad to learn that Jordyn Woods has lost her beloved father, John Woods. Jordyn posted the news on Instagram, sharing how he had just learned weeks ago that he had cancer.

Our Angel

A photo posted by Heir Jordyn (@jordynwoods) on

Jordyn shared a family shot with her dad, brothers, sister and mom.

A week ago she revealed the family was dealing with her father’s illness.

Best friend Kylie Jenner showed her support with this sweet message.

Hailey Baldwin also extended support.

Bella Hadid

As did Bella Hadid (looks like she has since deleted — maybe for work reasons?)

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jordyn and her family. We have to echo her sentiments — hold those you love close because you never know when any of us will go.

Categories: For Your Information, News, R.I.P.

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus