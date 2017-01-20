R.I.P: Kylie Jenner Supports BFF Jordyn Woods Over Dad’s Devastating Death 2 Weeks After Cancer Diagnosis

Last night heaven Got Another angel. My Daddy. Just two short weeks ago he was diagnosed with cancer and by that time it was too late. I appreciate everyone's kind words and it means the world to me. It still doesn't feel real. Forever and Always 🏍❤️ A photo posted by Heir Jordyn (@jordynwoods) on Jan 19, 2017 at 10:49am PST

Jordyn Woods Father John Dies After Battling Cancer

We are so sad to learn that Jordyn Woods has lost her beloved father, John Woods. Jordyn posted the news on Instagram, sharing how he had just learned weeks ago that he had cancer.

Our Angel A photo posted by Heir Jordyn (@jordynwoods) on Jan 19, 2017 at 1:26am PST

Jordyn shared a family shot with her dad, brothers, sister and mom.

My twin Soul. I wasn't going to share this with you guys but I know how powerful prayer is and I know I'm not the only one going through this. Last night I found out I'm not sure how much longer I am going to have with my father but I do know that with faith and God anything is possible. Don't forget to tell someone how much you love and care about them today. A photo posted by Heir Jordyn (@jordynwoods) on Jan 12, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

A week ago she revealed the family was dealing with her father’s illness.

My Fire Ox, My Brother, My Soul Sister. Give Jordy & her family some support and prayers right now. I love you the long way @jordynwoods . The other half of me .. When you cry I cry. A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 19, 2017 at 9:44am PST

Best friend Kylie Jenner showed her support with this sweet message.

this girl right here puts a smile on my face every single time I'm in her presence. An incredible, strong soul. I love you @jordynwoods A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Jan 19, 2017 at 11:33am PST

Hailey Baldwin also extended support.

As did Bella Hadid (looks like she has since deleted — maybe for work reasons?)

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jordyn and her family. We have to echo her sentiments — hold those you love close because you never know when any of us will go.