R.I.P: Kylie Jenner Supports BFF Jordyn Woods Over Dad’s Devastating Death 2 Weeks After Cancer Diagnosis
Jordyn Woods Father John Dies After Battling Cancer
We are so sad to learn that Jordyn Woods has lost her beloved father, John Woods. Jordyn posted the news on Instagram, sharing how he had just learned weeks ago that he had cancer.
Jordyn shared a family shot with her dad, brothers, sister and mom.
My twin Soul. I wasn't going to share this with you guys but I know how powerful prayer is and I know I'm not the only one going through this. Last night I found out I'm not sure how much longer I am going to have with my father but I do know that with faith and God anything is possible. Don't forget to tell someone how much you love and care about them today.
A week ago she revealed the family was dealing with her father’s illness.
Best friend Kylie Jenner showed her support with this sweet message.
Hailey Baldwin also extended support.
As did Bella Hadid (looks like she has since deleted — maybe for work reasons?)
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jordyn and her family. We have to echo her sentiments — hold those you love close because you never know when any of us will go.